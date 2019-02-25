Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. N/A 910.87 80.14M -3.00 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 46.78M -3.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -90.2% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -155.6% -85.1%

Volatility & Risk

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $38, and a 227.59% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.6% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares and 56.3% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 10.5% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.3% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -5.82% -30.72% -35.51% -42.18% -30.88% -33.65% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.75% -5.63% -11.3% -23.67% -11.65% -19.57%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.