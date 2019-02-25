Stericycle (SRCL) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Rose While Narwhal Capital Management Has Decreased by $300,978 Its Position

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 33.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 18,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,957 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.22M, up from 53,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 452,462 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 36.80% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Adj EPS $4.45-Adj EPS $4.85; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 2,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 38,736 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.35 million, down from 40,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $136.57. About 4.09M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stericycle: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Stericycle (SRCL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “We Did The Math EQWM Can Go To $55 – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Green Dot (GDOT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SRCL shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 83.95 million shares or 7.22% more from 78.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cognios Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Fairpointe Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.69% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). 2,472 are held by Grp Inc One Trading Lp. Prentiss Smith & reported 251 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.12% stake. Invesco accumulated 4.12M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Cibc World Mkts reported 26,894 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ironwood Financial Ltd Com invested in 250 shares. Ww Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Diamond Hill Management Inc accumulated 233,259 shares. Montecito Commercial Bank And Tru holds 7,424 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Research Report Identifies Johnson & Johnson, Schlumberger, Karyopharm Therapeutics, WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS, INC, ASGN, and Suburban Propane Partners with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Could Geron Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on February 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs split-dosing regimen for J&J’s Darzalex – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JNJ’s TECNIS Eyhance IOL available in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Sightbox CEO on life after acquisition and growth under J&J – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capital Invsts has 10.30M shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability owns 1,516 shares. Tiemann Invest Limited Liability reported 19,823 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 40,332 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Selway Asset Mngmt reported 15,780 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt stated it has 89,658 shares or 4.25% of all its holdings. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,557 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity Com accumulated 13.03% or 25,000 shares. New England Rech & Mgmt Inc holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,493 shares. Legacy Private Tru owns 37,195 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md invested 0.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co reported 14,350 shares. Burgundy Asset Limited invested in 4.07% or 3.17 million shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tealwood Asset reported 1.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $453.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 5,738 shares to 38,345 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 5,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 7 sales for $75.53 million activity. 29,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $3.91 million were sold by Sneed Michael E. Kapusta Ronald A also sold $1.08M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, September 7. Duato Joaquin sold $5.77 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, November 7. Gorsky Alex sold $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, November 16. MULCAHY ANNE M also bought $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 166,695 shares valued at $24.41M was made by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3.