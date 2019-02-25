STERIS plc (STE) to pay $0.34 on Mar 21, 2019; Martingale Asset Management LP Upped By $310,280 Its Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Position

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) stake by 11.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP acquired 15,514 shares as Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE)’s stock declined 14.22%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 151,234 shares with $3.06M value, up from 135,720 last quarter. Monotype Imaging Holdings now has $772.63 million valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 424,376 shares traded or 62.05% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 30.24% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) is expected to pay $0.34 on Mar 21, 2019. (NYSE:STE) shareholders before Feb 26, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. STERIS plc’s current price of $122.39 translates into 0.28% yield. STERIS plc’s dividend has Feb 27, 2019 as record date. Feb 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $122.39. About 361,978 shares traded. STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has risen 29.70% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.70% the S&P500. Some Historical STE News: 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Steris; 09/05/2018 – Steris Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.63-Adj EPS $4.75; 23/03/2018 – Steris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Steris Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 09/05/2018 – STERIS SAYS BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – STERIS – MOHSEN SOHI EXPECTED TO BE APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – Steris 4Q Rev $716M; 26/03/2018 – STERIS PLC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL MATURE ON MARCH 23, 2023; 09/05/2018 – STERIS 4Q REV. $716.0M, EST. $705.3M; 09/05/2018 – Steris 4Q EPS 86c

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support services and products for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.35 billion. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It has a 38.98 P/E ratio. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products.

Among 2 analysts covering STERIS (NYSE:STE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. STERIS has $157 highest and $132 lowest target. $144.50’s average target is 18.07% above currents $122.39 stock price. STERIS had 3 analyst reports since November 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 6 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 1 investors sold STERIS plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 19,976 shares or 2.68% less from 20,526 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 150 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 0.61% invested in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE). Penobscot Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) for 2,850 shares. Prudential Public Ltd reported 0% in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

More notable recent STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Steris Q3 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "STERIS Plc (STE) CEO Walt Rosebrough on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Altria Group And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha" on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) were released by: Foxbusiness.com and their article: "3 Stocks Marijuana Investors Don't Need to Own – Fox Business" published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Steris to restructure, close two manufacturing sites – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.64 million shares or 0.40% less from 36.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 1,275 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 13,332 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Limited Company reported 56,050 shares stake. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 63,839 shares in its portfolio. 272,409 are owned by Ajo L P. Prelude Capital Mgmt Llc reported 533 shares stake. Fmr Llc has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Ameritas Invest Partners has 3,293 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 28,655 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 17,783 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 60,252 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE).

More notable recent Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "3 Top Diabetes Stocks to Watch in February – Nasdaq" published on February 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Merck's Keytruda Fails to Meet Endpoint in Liver Cancer Study – Nasdaq" on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Elinkorkolaitos Hereditas Oy) – Nasdaq" published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Here's Why Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Lost 28.8% in January – Nasdaq" with publication date: February 11, 2019.