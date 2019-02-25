Sterling Capital Management Has Boosted By $1.46 Million Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Stake; Shorts at WASHTEC AG AUGSBURG ORDINARY SHARES GER (WHTCF) Lowered By 1.05%

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) stake by 27.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc acquired 10,754 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC)’s stock declined 12.89%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 49,362 shares with $6.72 million value, up from 38,608 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com now has $56.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 1.77M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 13.36% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief

Among 9 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. PNC Financial Services Gr had 11 analyst reports since October 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, November 27. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Monday, October 15. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, January 7. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PNC in report on Friday, December 7 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, January 10 by Bank of America. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, January 25. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PNC in report on Tuesday, January 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, November 19 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold PNC shares while 347 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 357.64 million shares or 1.69% less from 363.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 3,353 shares. First Financial In accumulated 590 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 688,031 shares. Ci reported 96,449 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 25,549 shares stake. 510,000 are owned by Cincinnati Insur. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 122,963 shares. Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Boys Arnold And Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.15% stake. 289,683 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Madison owns 54,890 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 28,664 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Atlas Browninc stated it has 6,122 shares.

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased Hexcel Corp New Com (NYSE:HXL) stake by 16,287 shares to 9,433 valued at $632,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) stake by 79,521 shares and now owns 1.89 million shares. Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) was reduced too.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $7.12 million activity. HANNON MICHAEL J sold $624,099 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Reilly Robert Q had sold 24,722 shares worth $3.03M on Thursday, February 7.

More recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC puts local branch on chopping block – Pittsburgh Business Times” on February 07, 2019. Also Pehub.com published the news titled: “American Eagle Outfitters secures $400 mln from PNC – PE Hub” on February 19, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC updating consumer, business checking accounts – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: February 01, 2019 was also an interesting one.