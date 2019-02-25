Stillwater Capital Advisors Holds Position in Walmart (WMT); As Albemarle (ALB) Stock Declined, Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Raised Stake

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 6.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.13M, up from 91,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $99.65. About 2.17M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources…; 05/03/2018 – Walmart has rolled out meal kits to 250 stores; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart is finally getting serious about grocery delivery; 12/04/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart-Flipkart deal talks on, no conclusion yet; 29/03/2018 – HUMANA SHARES UP 13.1 PCT AFTER THE BELL; REUTERS SOURCES SAY WALMART DISCUSSING CLOSER TIES WITH HUMANA, INCLUDING POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 12/04/2018 – JAPAN’S SOFTBANK GROUP 9984.T UNLIKELY TO SELL FLIPKART SHARES TO WALMART; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – IN FY 2020, ANTICIPATE SHR HEADWIND IN TOTAL OF AROUND $0.60/SHARE; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Executive VP of U.S. central operations at Walmart to take over realty division – Bloomberg

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 13.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 7,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,740 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.36 million, up from 56,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $91.68. About 454,101 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 31.02% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corp Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Ops; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Sales $3.2B-$3.4B; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 47 insider sales for $4.38 billion activity. Another trade for 1.11 million shares valued at $108.61M was sold by WALTON S ROBSON. $46.19M worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was sold by WALTON ALICE L. $394,347 worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was sold by Canney Jacqueline P on Monday, November 19. $1.17M worth of stock was sold by McKenna Judith J on Thursday, September 6. On Friday, September 28 the insider Furner John R. sold $904,964. Biggs M. Brett sold 18,421 shares worth $1.77 million.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $481.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 19,705 shares to 39,311 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $473.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9,935 shares to 19,485 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,028 shares, and cut its stake in 3D Systems Corp. (Call) (NYSE:DDD).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $946,350 activity. Tozier Scott had sold 3,343 shares worth $249,221 on Friday, January 4.