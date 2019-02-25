Stonebridge Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by $649,980; Icf Intl Com (ICFI) Holder Seizert Capital Partners Has Decreased Holding as Share Value Declined

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Icf Intl Inc Com (ICFI) by 44.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 22,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,339 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.14M, down from 50,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icf Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 67,017 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 24.38% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 18.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 10,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,818 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.25M, up from 58,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 4.35 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold ICFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 16.12 million shares or 0.39% more from 16.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $201,503 activity.

Analysts await ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 58.97% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.78 per share. ICFI’s profit will be $23.38 million for 14.92 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ICF International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.77% EPS growth.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 18,560 shares to 330,106 shares, valued at $70.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 57,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $291.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) by 8,090 shares to 61,812 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primecap Odyssey Funds Gro (POGRX) by 17,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,303 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc Com.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $482,480 was bought by MARKS MICHAEL E. Le Peuch Olivier had sold 15,000 shares worth $660,000 on Friday, January 18. Shares for $3.40M were sold by AYAT SIMON on Monday, September 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.