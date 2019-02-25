Strategy Asset Managers Lifted Its Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Holding; Motorcar Parts America (MPAA) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) stake by 0.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Strategy Asset Managers Llc acquired 141 shares as Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM)’s stock declined 9.98%. The Strategy Asset Managers Llc holds 144,743 shares with $8.16B value, up from 144,602 last quarter. Maxim Integrated Prods Inc now has $15.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 924,049 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has risen 2.24% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – W. BRETT WILSON BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always-on Automotive Applications; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 73c; 05/03/2018 Beyond Commerce, Inc. Retains Maxim Group, LLC

Motorcar Parts America Inc (MPAA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.67, from 1.74 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 46 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 43 decreased and sold their positions in Motorcar Parts America Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 19.38 million shares, down from 20.85 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Motorcar Parts America Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 31 Increased: 35 New Position: 11.

The stock increased 1.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 64,662 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) has declined 30.84% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company has market cap of $398.75 million. The firm offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications. It has a 1177.78 P/E ratio. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors; and the professional repair market, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America.

Private Capital Management Llc holds 5.07% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. for 1.46 million shares. Fine Capital Partners L.P. owns 1.27 million shares or 3.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sg Capital Management Llc has 3.36% invested in the company for 584,241 shares. The Indiana-based Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In has invested 1.36% in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 159,225 shares.

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Motorcar Parts of America Director Steps Down Due to New Position – Nasdaq" on February 25, 2019

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 sales for $4.88 million activity. Another trade for 4,400 shares valued at $234,248 was made by BERGMAN JAMES R on Friday, November 16. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $294,895 was sold by BRONSON JOSEPH R. DOLUCA TUNC sold $427,375 worth of stock. 440 shares valued at $23,034 were sold by Wright Mary Ann on Friday, November 16. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.41 million was sold by KIDDOO BRUCE E. Another trade for 924 shares valued at $49,573 was made by Preeshl Bryan on Thursday, December 13. Shares for $153,517 were sold by Accardi Tracy on Wednesday, December 12.

Among 10 analysts covering Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Maxim Integrated Products had 12 analyst reports since September 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. As per Friday, January 4, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The company was downgraded on Thursday, October 18 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 31 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, December 19. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 3. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, September 12 to “Hold”. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was initiated on Thursday, February 21 by Cowen & Co.

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "MXIM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq" on February 25, 2019