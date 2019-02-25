Stryker (SYK) Share Value Rose While Springbok Capital Management Upped Stake by $727,470; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Declined, Cheviot Value Management Has Lowered Position by $496,584

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 4,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,338 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.11 million, down from 127,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $851.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 2,436 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 168.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 6,543 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.16 million, up from 2,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $188.67. About 813,101 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 13.28% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- The Stryker Thoracic Pedicle Feeler 6002-350-000 is a smart instrument fo; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Finemark National Bank invested in 272,830 shares. Adirondack Company invested in 26,121 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Milestone Grp Inc Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 168,084 are owned by Majedie Asset Mgmt. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 3.09% or 36,830 shares. Ftb Advisors invested 1.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Com, a New York-based fund reported 63,180 shares. 9,610 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg. Signature Estate And Investment Limited Liability Company owns 38,574 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. The Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 3.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Altfest L J & owns 1.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,754 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spirit Of America Mngmt New York holds 35,250 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. 103,183 are held by Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney. The Wisconsin-based Reinhart Partners has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $82.43 million activity. Capossela Christopher C had sold 59,162 shares worth $6.43M. Nadella Satya also sold $28.35 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, February 6. $4.45 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T. The insider Hood Amy sold $13.09 million.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6,600 shares to 5,900 shares, valued at $481,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 14,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,191 shares, and cut its stake in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc.

