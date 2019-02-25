Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at RBC Capital; South Carolina Electric & Gas Co (SCG)’s Sentiment Is 0.84

South Carolina Electric & Gas Co (SCG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 137 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 163 decreased and sold their stakes in South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. The active investment managers in our database now own: 83.14 million shares, down from 86.86 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding South Carolina Electric & Gas Co in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 32 Reduced: 131 Increased: 95 New Position: 42.

In analysts note shared with investors and clients by RBC Capital on Sunday morning, Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF) stock “Hold” was reiterated.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 5.3% of its portfolio in SCANA Corporation for 2.16 million shares. Magnetar Financial Llc owns 3.78 million shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mason Capital Management Llc has 1.87% invested in the company for 820,026 shares. The Massachusetts-based Highvista Strategies Llc has invested 1.85% in the stock. Jet Capital Investors L P, a New York-based fund reported 600,000 shares.

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale clients in South Carolina. It owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The firm also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

The stock increased 2.95% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About shares traded. Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.