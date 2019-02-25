Suncor Energy New (SU) Holder M&T Bank Lowered Its Stake; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $318,750 as Stock Value Declined

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 1.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 27,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.25M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 2.90M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 9.18% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,528 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.30M, down from 54,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $78.54. About 6.82M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $6.53 million activity. Another trade for 7,562 shares valued at $614,337 was sold by Rosenthal David S. Corson Bradley W also sold $1.26 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares. 9,522 shares valued at $746,620 were sold by Spellings James M Jr on Wednesday, November 28. Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold $757,284 worth of stock or 9,658 shares. 2,798 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $214,914 were sold by Hansen Neil A. $1.22 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Verity John R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Adell Harriman & Carpenter, a Texas-based fund reported 138,496 shares. Country Comml Bank owns 1.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 298,633 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Lc owns 20,371 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corporation has 48,588 shares. Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 45,988 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 45,448 shares. Sterling Strategies Ltd Co has invested 1.82% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). North Point Managers Oh reported 1.79% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cheviot Value Management Lc accumulated 32,296 shares. Twin Focus Capital Llc reported 0.12% stake. First Bank Tru reported 1.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). St Germain D J invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Edgewood Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 50,480 shares. Cypress Cap Gp has 1.47% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gam Holding Ag holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 125,819 shares.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 4,120 shares to 33,793 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 24,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL).