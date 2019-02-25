Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) to pay $0.05 on Apr 15, 2019; Donaldson Co (DCI)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Donaldson Co Inc (DCI) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 135 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 112 decreased and sold their stock positions in Donaldson Co Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 101.09 million shares, down from 101.13 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Donaldson Co Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 6 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 97 Increased: 84 New Position: 51.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) is expected to pay $0.05 on Apr 15, 2019. (NYSE:SHO) shareholders before Mar 28, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s current price of $15.44 translates into 0.32% yield. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s dividend has Mar 29, 2019 as record date. Feb 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 2.33 million shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 13.18% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 34C TO 36C, EST. 36C; 21/03/2018 – ASETE – SUNSTONE CAPITAL CONTEMPLATES SALE OF UP TO 1\,600\,000; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.07-$1.16/Share; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHO); 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.07 TO $1.16, EST. $1.12; 19/03/2018 SUNSTONE DEVELOPMENT 603612.SS SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 516 PCT Y/Y AT 547.8 MLN YUAN; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 25 Hotel Comparable Portfolio RevPAR Decreased 0.7% to $160.54 in 1Q; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Net $48M-Net $51M

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.67 billion. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products divisions. It has a 35.78 P/E ratio. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co holds 5.2% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. for 528,889 shares. Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj owns 268,086 shares or 4.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc has 3.68% invested in the company for 745,487 shares. The Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id has invested 3.62% in the stock. Mairs & Power Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5.09 million shares.

Analysts await Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. DCI’s profit will be $65.22 million for 25.57 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Donaldson Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Research Report Identifies Fortive, Pinnacle West Capital, AAON, Darling Ingredients, Donaldson, and Altice with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BT Grows Capacity for 5G and FTTP with Ciena’s DCI Platform – Business Wire” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Donaldson down 7% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Donaldson Co Inc. (DCI) CEO Tod Carpenter on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Donaldson Company, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.01 million activity.

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 410,128 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) has declined 1.70% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 30/05/2018 – Tennis-Dimitrov survives Donaldson dogfight to reach third round; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q Adj EPS 53c; 06/03/2018 Donaldson Co 2Q Loss/Shr 40c; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 25/05/2018 – Donaldson Foundation Announces Support for Wounded Veterans; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Sales Growth 13%-15% Vs. Previous Guidance of 10%-14%; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 04/05/2018 – As Trump’s tariffs bite, small U.S. manufacturers begin to tap the brakes; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Fiscal 2018 Capital Expenditures $100 Million-$110 Million

Among 2 analysts covering Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sunstone Hotel Investors had 2 analyst reports since November 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, December 18 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.50, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 18 investors sold Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 229.82 million shares or 2.50% less from 235.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Com owns 755,431 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 92,947 were accumulated by Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 10,120 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd owns 40,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 0.02% or 563,999 shares in its portfolio. Axa invested in 131,125 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corp invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Bamco New York reported 0% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Citadel Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 228,607 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 125,098 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 33,759 shares. Lenox Wealth Management stated it has 20 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.01% stake.