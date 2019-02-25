Superior Gold Inc. (SGI) EPS Estimated At $0.04; TINLEY BEVERAGE CO ORDINARY SHARES (TNYBF) SI Decreased By 33.91%

TINLEY BEVERAGE CO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TNYBF) had a decrease of 33.91% in short interest. TNYBF’s SI was 45,800 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 33.91% from 69,300 shares previously. With 43,500 avg volume, 1 days are for TINLEY BEVERAGE CO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TNYBF)’s short sellers to cover TNYBF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.476. About 15,000 shares traded. The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNYBF) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) to report $0.04 EPS on March, 13.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 233.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. V_SGI’s profit would be $3.83 million giving it 4.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Superior Gold Inc.’s analysts see -300.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.72 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WENDEL : Wendel sells its 40% holding in PlaYce to CFAO – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Mellanox (MLNX) Stock Could Be a Potential Winner – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “SGI: A Tech Stock Weathering The Broad Market Storm – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2016. More interesting news about Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “TENNIS PLAZA AWARDED â€œPRO/SPECIALTY RETAILER OF THE YEARâ€ AWARD FOR 2018 from TENNIS INDUSTRY MAGAZINE – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Twist Bioscience IPO: What Investors Need to Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Superior Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. The company has market cap of $68.94 million. The Company’s principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc. and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc.

Another recent and important The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNYBF) news was published by Midasletter.com which published an article titled: “Tinley Beverage Company Inc (CNSX:TNY) THC Beverages Available in California – Midas Letter” on February 19, 2019.