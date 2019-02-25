Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Holding in Western Digital (WDC) Has Boosted by $406,000 as Stock Value Declined; Atlas Financial Holdings (AFH) Stake Boosted by Tieton Capital Management Llc

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 53.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17 million, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 4.12M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Atlas Financial Holdings (AFH) by 24.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 149,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 758,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.62 million, up from 608,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atlas Financial Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 5,421 shares traded. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) has declined 50.40% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AFH News: 05/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. Investors (AFH); 09/04/2018 – Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Receipt of Notification Letter from Nasdaq Due to Timing of Filing on Form 10-K; Subsequently Notified That It is in Compliance; 06/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH); 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Atlas Financial Holdings Chief Executive Officer To Participate at Diglln 2018: The Digital Future of Insurance Conference in Austin, TX on May 14, 2018; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Atlas; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 07/05/2018 – Atlas Financial Holdings 1Q EPS 45c; 07/05/2018 – ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – ATLAS EXPECTS TO WRITE IN EXCESS OF $300 MLN IN PREMIUMS IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Atlas Financial Holdings: Subsequently Notified That It Is in Compliance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.53, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 12 investors sold AFH shares while 22 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 8.91 million shares or 0.26% less from 8.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 55,312 shares. Fj Mngmt Lc owns 15,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Prudential Inc accumulated 12,800 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 36,451 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 23 shares. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH). Cap Returns Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 663,334 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prns Ltd Co reported 247,791 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 21,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Art Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 11,920 shares in its portfolio. Ariel Invs reported 1.73M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 201,500 shares stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 13,303 shares. Granahan Management Ma accumulated 441,971 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $242.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,800 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Huntington Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 2,251 shares. Paloma Prtn reported 0.11% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Cap holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 2.40 million shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co owns 86,504 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Ims Cap reported 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Aull And Monroe Mgmt owns 4,600 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 3.86M shares. Signaturefd has 1,896 shares. Mariner Wealth Advisors owns 15,823 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 431,494 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Lloyds Banking Pcl accumulated 0.02% or 41 shares. Sprott invested 3.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 543,320 shares.

