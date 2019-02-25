Sva Plumb Wealth Management Position in Mastercard Cl A (MA) Has Cut as Market Valuation Declined; Group One Trading LP Lowered Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $4.59 Million as Share Value Declined

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 32.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 88,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,891 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.46M, down from 268,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $49.87. About 3.96M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Charge-Offs $741M; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING ADJOURNS FOR LUNCH BREAK; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 16/03/2018 – Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO APPROVED 2017 COMPENSATION OF COMPANY’S EXECUTIVES NAMED IN ITS PROXY STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net to $4.7B, or 96c/Share

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 14.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 4,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,515 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.46 million, down from 28,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $224.11. About 1.30M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $12.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc (Put) by 38,600 shares to 39,600 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (Call) by 67,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $984.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 6,909 shares to 29,462 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 4,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.