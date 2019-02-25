Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

We are contrasting Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.33M 66.70 74.23M -3.01 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. N/A 500.82 10.62M -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3,185.84% -91.1% -64.7% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -47.2% -38.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53.4% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.37% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.29% -10.56% -29.9% -40.81% -40.07% -44.86% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -6.02% -14.6% -20.68% -21.21% -32.37% -33.52%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.