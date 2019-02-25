Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. N/A 0.00 7.59M 3.89 0.18 bluebird bio Inc. 39.50M 181.82 523.83M -8.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synthetic Biologics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 203.6% -60.1% bluebird bio Inc. -1,326.15% -31.5% -26.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.28 beta indicates that Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 128.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, bluebird bio Inc. has beta of 2.44 which is 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor bluebird bio Inc. are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 3 6 2.67

Competitively bluebird bio Inc. has an average target price of $150.38, with potential upside of 14.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synthetic Biologics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.11% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -7.93% -21.37% -74.08% -91.3% -96.7% -96.06% bluebird bio Inc. -16.88% -23.58% -30.98% -43.22% -39.16% -42.64%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.