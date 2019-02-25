Tableau Software (DATA) Holder Maryland Capital Management Upped Holding by $508,935; Greenwood Gearhart Has Trimmed Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $481,140

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,212 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.32 million, down from 60,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $169.56. About 1.99M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 6.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 76,945 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.60M, up from 72,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $134.4. About 748,466 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 77.53% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Hansson family buys stock in NAT. – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tableau Grows Through Small Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “IEX just released a mock infomercial trolling NYSE and Nasdaq, and it’s sure to get Wall Street’s attention – Business Insider” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telus: Strong Free Cash Flow Growth Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $764.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials Com (NYSE:VMC) by 4,354 shares to 105,084 shares, valued at $11.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc Reit by 8,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,768 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Part Lp (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold DATA shares while 74 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 68.57 million shares or 3.55% more from 66.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,694 were reported by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Janney Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Gemmer Asset Ltd Company owns 37 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 55,200 shares. 3,894 were accumulated by Cambridge Invest Advsr Incorporated. Garde invested in 0.34% or 17,309 shares. Emerald Advisers Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,686 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 7,996 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.09% or 12,114 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Maryland Management invested 1.12% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Principal Financial reported 3,037 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset One Communication Limited holds 0% or 17,385 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 4,354 shares.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $356.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 16,115 shares to 136,307 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 6,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 35,185 shares. Mengis Inc has 0.38% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 22,017 are held by Sigma Planning. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 1.41% stake. The New York-based First Eagle Invest Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Commonwealth Financial Pa reported 2,723 shares. Capital Assoc owns 2,100 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Colonial Advsr has invested 2.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lee Danner And Bass Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Reaves W H Inc stated it has 515,228 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Lc accumulated 44,593 shares or 3.61% of the stock. Murphy Mgmt holds 36,730 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 1.74% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Washington Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 16,923 shares. Meyer Handelman Co has invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: Can This Stock Double Again? – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC), Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Winter Storm Jaden Hits Chicago Intermodal Hub, Slowing Train Speeds And Freight – Benzinga” published on January 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Union Pacific, CDW, Unum Group, LRAD, Spirit Realty Capital, and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Stocks That The Smart Money Likes – Investorplace.com” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: You Can’t Stop A Train – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.28 million activity. Tennison Lynden L had sold 8,450 shares worth $1.28 million on Tuesday, August 28.