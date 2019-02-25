Tahoe Res (TAHO) Shareholder Cibc Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake by $929,700 as Stock Value Rose; Capital Investment Advisors Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) Has Cut by $894,375 as Market Valuation Declined

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 4.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.05 million, down from 88,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 20.02M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Apple is also working to get consumers better access to their medical data; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tahoe Res Inc (TAHO) by 180.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 464,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.09% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 722,504 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.00M, up from 257,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tahoe Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 50.33M shares traded or 916.85% up from the average. Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE:TAHO) has declined 15.31% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TAHO News: 09/04/2018 – TAHOE RESOURCES – UPON IDENTIFICATION OF LEAK AT LA ARENA MINE, CO CLOSED VALVE, INITIATED EMERGENCY RESPONSE AND CLEAN-UP PROTOCOLS; 08/03/2018 GUATEMALAN CONSTITUTIONAL COURT REQUESTS ADDITIONAL INFORMATION; 30/04/2018 – Tahoe Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Investment Counsel Exits Position in Tahoe Re; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys 1.4% Position in Tahoe Re; 30/05/2018 – TAHOE RESOURCES EXPECTS TO REGAIN LICENSES FOR GUATEMALA MINE; 04/05/2018 – Kitco: Tahoe Resources: Strike Ends At La Arena Mine; 03/05/2018 – TAHOE RESOURCES INC – ANNOUNCES A RESOLUTION TO LABOR STRIKE AT ITS LA ARENA MINE IN PERU; 21/04/2018 – DJ TAHOE RESOURCES INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 02/05/2018 – Tahoe Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupe Cgi Inc (NYSE:GIB) by 472,328 shares to 818,750 shares, valued at $52.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,072 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupe Cgi Inc (NYSE:GIB) by 472,328 shares to 818,750 shares, valued at $52.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,072 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).



Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $902,607 activity. 1,521 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares with value of $255,087 were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sentinel Lba has invested 0.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Biondo Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 7.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northeast Inv Mgmt stated it has 276,791 shares or 4.99% of all its holdings. Knott David M holds 25,050 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Zacks Investment Mngmt stated it has 250,548 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 5.34M shares. Chatham Capital Gp Inc reported 2.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Banque Pictet & Cie holds 2.54% or 608,730 shares in its portfolio. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Liability Corp holds 110,983 shares. Hills Bancorp And Trust Comm stated it has 39,116 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Llc Pa has invested 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parsec Fincl Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 285,633 shares. 2,837 are held by Transamerica Financial Advsr. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca reported 5.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regis Ltd Co holds 4,920 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insd Fd (MUE) by 36,807 shares to 105,954 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sector Spdr Tr Shs Ben Int In (XLI) by 10,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxonmobil (NYSE:XOM).