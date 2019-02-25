Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Contrasting side by side

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Alkermes plc 1.09B 4.88 139.31M -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Alkermes plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Alkermes plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Alkermes plc -12.78% -11.9% -7.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Alkermes plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86

Competitively the consensus target price of Alkermes plc is $34.6, which is potential 1.20% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Comparatively, 0.92% are Alkermes plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.65% 0% 0% 0% 0% 3.62% Alkermes plc -5.93% -12.19% -15.75% -29.48% -35.03% -37.37%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has 3.62% stronger performance while Alkermes plc has -37.37% weaker performance.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Alkermes plc on 6 of the 10 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.