Target (TGT) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Stock Price Declined; Shareholder Gradient Investments Has Boosted 3M Co (MMM) Stake

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 31.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 18,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,572 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.49M, down from 57,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.35. About 4.31 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 2,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,284 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.75M, up from 44,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $210.66. About 1.39M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 411,971 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has 1.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Markel Corporation holds 0.72% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 204,000 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv stated it has 12,195 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Welch Forbes Ltd has 224,840 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt holds 17,112 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 0.18% or 10,499 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability owns 75,857 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 0.27% or 3,391 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc holds 1.09 million shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.79% or 37,084 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Liability holds 1,001 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Ltd reported 25,004 shares. Montecito State Bank Tru stated it has 7,051 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 69,081 shares to 149 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 242,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,024 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

More important recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Reputation Alone Won’t Do It For 3M – Seeking Alpha”, 247Wallst.com published: “How 3M Is Driving the Dow After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M Company 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 11 selling transactions for $17.53 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 THULIN INGE G sold $2.66 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 13,290 shares. Shares for $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. On Friday, February 8 the insider Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22M was made by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock or 4,681 shares.

More recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon Still Can’t Get This 1 Thing Right – Motley Fool” on February 24, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “Target Stock Doesnâ€™t Look Cheap Enough – Investorplace.com” on January 30, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Research Report Identifies Target, YRC Worldwide, Trupanion, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hilton Grand Vacations, and QAD with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $326.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 61,255 shares to 164,570 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.98M for 12.14 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.