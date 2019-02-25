Tdam Usa Has Cut Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stake; Shorts at Waste Management (WM) Lowered By 24.35%

Tdam Usa Inc decreased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 76.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tdam Usa Inc sold 252,151 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 6.97%. The Tdam Usa Inc holds 77,575 shares with $1.76 million value, down from 329,726 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $48.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 3.47M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 22/03/2018 – NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR MERGED IDEA-VODAFONE INDIA ENTITY; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `UNACCEPTABLE’; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE AND IDEA CONTINUE TO MAKE GOOD PROGRESS IN SECURING REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR MERGER; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief executive Vittorio Colao to stand down; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after `remarkable transformation’; 22/03/2018 – ADITYA BIRLA AND VODAFONE GROUP ANNOUNCE NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM; 13/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Portuguese manager to lead Vodafone Group’s external affairs strategy; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `WRONG’

Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) had a decrease of 24.35% in short interest. WM’s SI was 5.68 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 24.35% from 7.51 million shares previously. With 2.22 million avg volume, 3 days are for Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM)’s short sellers to cover WM’s short positions. The SI to Waste Management Inc’s float is 1.33%. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $99.33. About 714,495 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of

Among 7 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Vodafone Group had 8 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 30. The rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research to “Buy” on Tuesday, September 11. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, October 9 to “Market Perform”. CFRA upgraded Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) on Tuesday, November 13 to “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 6 to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, October 8. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 5 by Bernstein.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “March 29th Options Now Available For Vodafone Group (VOD) – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How The Parts Add Up: ADRU Targets $23 – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Feb. 22 – GuruFocus.com” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Vodafone (VOD) and Telecom Italia (TI) Enter Into Network Sharing Partnership – StreetInsider.com” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vodafone: Looking At Customer Trends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Tdam Usa Inc increased Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) stake by 3,782 shares to 12,031 valued at $1.74M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 3,870 shares and now owns 92,904 shares. Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Waste Management had 3 analyst reports since December 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Thursday, January 10 to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, December 4 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 35 investors sold Waste Management, Inc. shares while 338 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 305.93 million shares or 1.68% less from 311.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Incorporated holds 0% or 40 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,328 shares. Moreover, Mcdaniel Terry Com has 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,500 shares. Davenport & Ltd has 24,932 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,047 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Kbc Gru Nv owns 204,864 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 22,526 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Oak Ridge Invests Lc has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 3,250 are owned by Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 35,427 were accumulated by First Citizens Fincl Bank And. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 17,080 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.77% or 31,428 shares. 4,658 were reported by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients in North America. The company has market cap of $42.09 billion. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility , or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. It has a 22.32 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations.