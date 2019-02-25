Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) to pay $0.17 on Mar 29, 2019; Nasdaq Omx Group (NDAQ)’s Sentiment Is 0.99

Telephone and Data Systems Inc (NYSE:TDS) is expected to pay $0.17 on Mar 29, 2019. (NYSE:TDS) shareholders before Mar 14, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Telephone and Data Systems Inc’s current price of $32.76 translates into 0.50% yield. Telephone and Data Systems Inc’s dividend has Mar 15, 2019 as record date. Feb 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 10.78% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 2.61M shares traded or 192.44% up from the average. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 29.93% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c

Nasdaq Omx Group Inc (NDAQ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.06, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 179 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 181 cut down and sold stock positions in Nasdaq Omx Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 117.06 million shares, down from 117.90 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nasdaq Omx Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 156 Increased: 115 New Position: 64.

Investor Ab holds 96.51% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. for 19.39 million shares. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owns 225,000 shares or 10.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc has 4.24% invested in the company for 84,313 shares. The Connecticut-based Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has invested 2.21% in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 284,332 shares.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nasdaq Halts Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Nasdaq:NDAQ – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nasdaq January 2019 Volumes Nasdaq:NDAQ – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.35 million activity.

The stock increased 1.10% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $89.04. About 685,962 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) has risen 11.97% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 19/04/2018 – lmagin Medical Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement; 14/03/2018 – Nasdaq CEO says era of exchange consolidation is over; 26/03/2018 – Immunovia AB: Immunovia published prospectus in connection with the change of listing venue to Nasdaq Stockholm; 15/05/2018 – Thales Selects Sinequa to Enrich its Teams’ Digital Work Environment with Cognitive Search and Analytics; 09/04/2018 – Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces Successful Completion of Turnaround; 19/03/2018 – JMU Receives Nasdaq Notice That It’s Not in Compliance With Minimum Bid Price Requirements; 06/03/2018 – CHINA SXT PHARMACEUTICALS SEES NASDAQ LISTING UNDER ‘SXTC’; 29/04/2018 – Hong Kong scrambles for talent in battle for Nasdaq’s biotech crown; 17/05/2018 – APT Systems, Inc. is Moving Forward with Funding Plans; 18/04/2018 – RIKSBANK TO CONDUCT AUCTIONS PROVIDED THAT NASDAQ ISSUES SOLVED

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public firm services worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.60 billion. The companyÂ’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. It has a 32.62 P/E ratio. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services.

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TDS -11.7% as Q4 misses despite ongoing cable growth – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) CEO Ken Meyers on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Telephone and Data, EMCOR Group, Chart Industries, Alarm, Flexion Therapeutics, and Social Reality â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Zacks.com” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Walmart, Samsung And CAGNY – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 16, 2019.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $9.37 million activity. Davis Clarence A had sold 300 shares worth $9,141 on Thursday, August 30. The insider McCahon Jane W sold 23,567 shares worth $824,374. The insider Chambers Douglas W sold $564,822. 42,826 shares valued at $1.54 million were sold by Butman James W on Wednesday, November 28. $4.58 million worth of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) shares were sold by THAUS KURT B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 14 investors sold Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.97 million shares or 1.85% more from 88.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 444,031 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Gru. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) or 65,352 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 317 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 779,561 shares. Blackrock reported 0.02% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 0.03% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Los Angeles Management And Equity Inc owns 69,997 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. One Trading Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Visionary Asset Inc stated it has 0.13% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Co invested in 10,740 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ftb Advsr reported 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 0.06% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Qs Investors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 125,116 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.70 billion. The firm offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans. It has a 9.19 P/E ratio. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, wearables, and home automation products.