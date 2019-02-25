Terex (TEX) Reaches $36.11 After 6.00% Up Move; Mason Street Advisors Lifted Twenty First Centy Fox (FOX) Holding By $308,520

The stock of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.32% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 1.01 million shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 38.71% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.66 billion company. It was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $38.28 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TEX worth $159.66 million more.

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOX) stake by 11.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mason Street Advisors Llc acquired 6,856 shares as Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 68,475 shares with $3.14 million value, up from 61,619 last quarter. Twenty First Centy Fox Inc now has $94.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 929,097 shares traded. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) has risen 45.16% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold Terex Corporation shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 73.79 million shares or 4.42% more from 70.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fishman Jay A Mi invested in 7,000 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 5,100 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 8,996 shares. 462,700 were accumulated by Sadoff Invest Limited Liability Corporation. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 329,384 shares in its portfolio. Spark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.25% stake. Aqr Cap Limited holds 1.48M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 1,752 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 347,901 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd owns 7,172 shares. Diligent Invsts Lc accumulated 14,860 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.06% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 270,560 shares. 15,211 were accumulated by Northcoast Asset Management Ltd.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 17 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.13 million activity. 396 shares were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D, worth $12,743 on Thursday, November 8. $2,289 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares were bought by HENRY BRIAN J. BARR KEVIN A bought $237 worth of stock or 6 shares. $390,100 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares were sold by COHEN ERIC I. Shares for $269,192 were sold by FILIPOV STEVE.

Among 6 analysts covering Terex (NYSE:TEX), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Terex had 7 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, November 5. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, November 5 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, September 5. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TEX in report on Monday, November 5 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. The stock of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) rating on Monday, November 5. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $42 target.

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Terex to Sell Demag® Mobile Cranes Business – GlobeNewswire” on February 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Terex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Provides 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on February 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Terex (TEX) Announces Sale of Demag Mobile Cranes Business to Tadano Ltd. for $215M – StreetInsider.com” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:TEX – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For February 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells lifting and material processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.66 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerial Work Platforms , Cranes, and Materials Processing (MP). It has a 23.98 P/E ratio. The AWP segment designs, makes, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 5,967 shares to 609,342 valued at $32.03M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) stake by 15,929 shares and now owns 7,025 shares. Energen Corp (NYSE:EGN) was reduced too.