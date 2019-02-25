Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Market Valuation Declined While Abrams Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $4.64 Million Its Stake; Netapp (NTAP) Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Lowered Stake

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 10.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 6,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,810 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.62 million, down from 59,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $66.02. About 253 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has risen 14.08% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 1.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 220,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 19.52M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $420.51 million, down from 19.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.79B market cap company. It closed at $17.25 lastly. It is down 22.93% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 09/04/2018 – Teva Pharm to close plant in Israel after no buyer found; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q Rev $5.07B; 21/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.TA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 SHEKELS FROM 20 SHEKELS; 03/05/2018 – Teva Raises Outlook After 1Q Results; 28/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD WINS REVERSAL OF $235 MILLION GLAXOSMITHKLINE DRUG PATENT VERDICT -COURT RULING; 23/03/2018 – TEVA: LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF HELSINN’S ALOXI IN U.S; 23/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI (PALONOSETRON HCI) INJECTION, 0.25 MG/5 ML, IN THE UNITED STATES; 20/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: NO PLANS TO ISSUE NEW EQUITY, NO PLANS FOR M&A ACTIVITY

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $9.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs (NYSE:PWR) by 165,088 shares to 231,662 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csg Systems Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 35,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold NTAP shares while 193 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 227.19 million shares or 3.60% less from 235.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 24,758 shares. Westpac Bk accumulated 22,901 shares. Cap Guardian Trust Co holds 0.48% or 411,200 shares in its portfolio. 53,375 were reported by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 2,335 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 0.06% or 11,117 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md, Maryland-based fund reported 434,793 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 528,747 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Ltd Llc has 0.35% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 53,397 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 35,849 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.08% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Advisor Prtn Ltd holds 0.08% or 7,243 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $8.04 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Kurian George, worth $666,550. $194,394 worth of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was sold by RICHARD HENRI P on Tuesday, October 16.