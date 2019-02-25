The Blockchain – based DasCoin (DASC) raised $0.000839326400000001 on February 24-25

It was good day for DasCoin (DASC), as it jumped by $0.000839326400000001 or 5.39%, touching $0.016405016. Global Crypto Experts believe that DasCoin (DASC) is looking for the $0.0180455176 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $0.0262880959782996. The highest price was $0.0170917376 and lowest of $0.0133910712 for February 24-25. The open was $0.0155656896. It last traded at CoinFalcon exchange. Aproximately 1,557 DASC worth $25 was traded.

For a month, DasCoin (DASC) tokens went down -11.42% from $0.01852 for coin. For 100 days DASC is down -36.09% from $0.02567. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. It has 8.59B coins in circulation. It was founded on 01/06/2018. The Crypto DASC has DPoS proof type and operates under DPoS algorithm.

DasCoin aims to solve the existing problems of storing and exchanging value. The team is developing its own blockchain that works as a mutual distributed ledger that creates and distributes cryptographic assets, and then securely facilitates their storage and exchange. DasCoin is a cryptocurrency that has been created on a hard fork of BitShares using the open source code of Graphene.