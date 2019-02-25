The Blockchain – powered GoldMint (MNTP) decreases by -1.01% during a day

GoldMint (MNTP) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.00259411840000001 or -1.01% trading at $0.2541473056. According to Crypto Experts, GoldMint (MNTP) eyes $0.27956203616 target on the road to $0.620325053858504. MNTP last traded at LiveCoin exchange. It had high of $0.2816525904 and low of $0.1970004032 for February 24-25. The open was $0.256741424.

GoldMint (MNTP) is up 1.66% in the last 30 days from $0.25 per coin. Its up 5.02% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.242 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago MNTP traded at $0.2895. MNTP has 10.00 million coins mined giving it $2.54 million market cap. GoldMint maximum coins available are 10.00M. MNTP uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 15/08/2017.

The GoldMint platform is built on a private blockchain, based on the Graphene technology. The advantages of Graphene which has determined the company’s choice is that it is open-source. GoldMint wants to build a safe architecture with a high bandwidth and the ability to use custom Proof-of-Stake consensus. Vending Gold Storage A safe storage that gives the ability to quickly and safely take out loans using gold or gold jewelry as security.

Goldmint App creates and proceeds blocks within the private GoldMint blockchain and recieves a commission for the processed transactions. The Goldmint API allows any financial institution to use GOLD cryptoassets as a means of payment.