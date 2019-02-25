The Blockchain – powered Stakenet (XSN) had 8.49% step up on February 24-25

Stakenet (XSN) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.00648533000000001 or 8.49% trading at $0.082897777. According to International Cryptocoin Analysts, Stakenet (XSN) eyes $0.0911875547 target on the road to $0.204331946453635. XSN last traded at LiveCoin exchange. It had high of $0.114447 and low of $0.076336149 for February 24-25. The open was $0.076412447.

Stakenet (XSN) is up 5.05% in the last 30 days from $0.07891 per coin. Its down -35.94% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.1294 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago XSN traded at $0.1892. XSN has 75.59M coins mined giving it $6.27 million market cap. Stakenet maximum coins available are 76.50M. XSN uses X11 algorithm and TPoS proof type. It was started on 01/12/2016.

Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin.