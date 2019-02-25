The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|1.45
|14.29
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|5.99M
|14.13
|1.43M
|-0.04
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|-23.87%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
The Carlyle Group L.P. dividend pay is $1.24 per share with 5.53% dividend yield annually. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust also pays out annual dividends at $0.47 per share and at a 3.96% dividend yield.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 24.1% and 0% respectively. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 0.44%. Comparatively, Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has 94.89% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-1.05%
|-6.43%
|-12.31%
|-11.64%
|-17.89%
|-18.6%
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|1%
|1.74%
|-2.71%
|-2.02%
|-9.58%
|-8.39%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger decline than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.