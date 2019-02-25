The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.45 14.29 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 5.99M 14.13 1.43M -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust -23.87% 0% 0%

Dividends

The Carlyle Group L.P. dividend pay is $1.24 per share with 5.53% dividend yield annually. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust also pays out annual dividends at $0.47 per share and at a 3.96% dividend yield.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 24.1% and 0% respectively. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 0.44%. Comparatively, Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has 94.89% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -1.05% -6.43% -12.31% -11.64% -17.89% -18.6% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 1% 1.74% -2.71% -2.02% -9.58% -8.39%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger decline than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.