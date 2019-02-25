The Cryptocurrency BitBar (BTB) moved up $0.9155448 on February 24-25

It was good day for BitBar (BTB), as it jumped by $0.9155448 or 19.93%, touching $5.50852788. Global Crypto Analysts believe that BitBar (BTB) is looking for the $6.059380668 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $8.66530633652453. The highest price was $5.50852788 and lowest of $4.03984143 for February 24-25. The open was $4.59298308. It last traded at LiveCoin exchange.

For a month, BitBar (BTB) tokens went up 70.02% from $3.24 for coin. For 100 days BTB is up 11.96% from $4.92. It traded at $6.01 200 days ago. It has 500,000 coins in circulation. It was founded on 13/05/2013. The Crypto BTB has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

The BitBar (BTB) crypto coin is a mixture of Novacoin, Fairnova and Rarecoin. It is a unique alternative to bitcoin and it’s first-mover advantages over the glut of currencies that launched during the summer of 2013. It is resistant to Asic miners and dedicated mining hardware, meaning specialist mining equipment built into chips is very costly to manufacture efficiently – but that could soon change.