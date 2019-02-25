The Cryptocurrency BitJob (STU) had 40.74% increase in 24 hours

It was good day for BitJob (STU), as it jumped by $0.000769285 or 40.74%, touching $0.00265753. Top Cryptocoin Analysts believe that BitJob (STU) is looking for the $0.002923283 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.00469078041353887. The highest price was $0.00265753 and lowest of $0.001748375 for February 24-25. The open was $0.001888245. It last traded at HitBTC exchange.

For a month, BitJob (STU) tokens went up 14.20% from $0.002327 for coin. For 100 days STU is down -68.87% from $0.008537. It traded at $0.006543 200 days ago. BitJob (STU) has 200.00M coins mined with the market cap $531,506. It has 200.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 02/08/2017. The Crypto STU has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Decentralized platform for Short-Term Online Jobs, Powered by a Cryptographic token economy.

bitJob Student Coin: STU will be purchased or sold with Traditional (Fiat) Money And with Cryptocurrencies.

BitJob will deploy blockchain technology in the global student community. Blockchain technology has lots of potential , but BitJob understands that smart education of consumers is necessary, in order for this to happen. BitJob is promoting the education to implement decentralization, through their labor market.