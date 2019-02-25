The Cryptocurrency SexCoin (SXC) fell $-7.62976000000005E-05 on February 24-25

SexCoin (SXC) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-7.62976000000005E-05 or -1.21% trading at $0.0062182544. According to Crypto Analysts, SexCoin (SXC) eyes $0.00684007984 target on the road to $0.0169666270434664. SXC last traded at LiveCoin exchange. It had high of $0.0069430816 and low of $0.0060275104 for February 24-25. The open was $0.006294552.

SexCoin (SXC) is down -15.66% in the last 30 days from $0.007373 per coin. Its up 1.51% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.006126 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago SXC traded at $0.01021. SXC has 128.94M coins mined giving it $801,788 market cap. SexCoin maximum coins available are 250.00M. SXC uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 28/05/2013.

Sexcoin – SXC aims to provide adult content consumers, performers and producers a fast, stable and secure method of accepting micro transactions, protecting their customers privacy and progressing adult retail services into the crypto age.