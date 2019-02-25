The Cryptocurrency TenX (PAY) declined $-0.00045781680000001 on February 24-25

TenX (PAY) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.00045781680000001 or -0.20% trading at $0.2310448784. According to International Cryptocoin Analysts, TenX (PAY) eyes $0.25414936624 target on the road to $0.595790446788472. PAY last traded at HuobiPro exchange. It had high of $0.2435203862 and low of $0.2280309178 for February 24-25. The open was $0.2315026952.

TenX (PAY) is down -23.14% in the last 30 days from $0.3006 per coin. Its down -50.14% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.4634 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago PAY traded at $0.6471. PAY has 205.22M coins mined giving it $47.41M market cap. TenX maximum coins available are 205.22 million. PAY uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 06/06/2016.

TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether.

