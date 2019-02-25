The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Reaches $51.65 After 6.00% Down Move; Davis Capital Partners Lifted Citigroup (C) Position

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased Citigroup (C) stake by 14.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davis Capital Partners Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Citigroup (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The Davis Capital Partners Llc holds 400,000 shares with $28.70 million value, up from 350,000 last quarter. Citigroup now has $153.80B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $64.93. About 8.63M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ANNOUNCES A NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY; 29/05/2018 – Citi Flirts With Reviving Debit-Card Rewards at New Online Bank; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS TRUSCOTT TO START IN APRIL: INTERNAL MEMO; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 20/03/2018 – CITIGROUP’S COMMODITIES STRATEGIST TRACY LIAO SPEAKS IN PERTH; 04/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Apr 24; 25/04/2018 – Beach Energy Target Cut 4.2% to A$1.14/Share by Citi; 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone

The stock of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.33% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 314,697 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 99.82% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $2.72B company. It was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $48.55 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ENSG worth $163.32 million less.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 7 analyst reports since September 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Friday, February 22 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, January 15 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of C in report on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Standpoint Research. As per Thursday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, December 26 by Standpoint Research. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 8.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd accumulated 14,865 shares. Nokota Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.86% or 764,117 shares. Kj Harrison Partners Inc holds 3,353 shares. Osborne Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 14,935 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 74,010 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 9,728 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). James Invest Research Incorporated stated it has 81 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 514 shares in its portfolio. West Chester Cap Advisors has invested 0.43% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Johnson Fin Grp Inc owns 44,686 shares. Lincoln Corp holds 0.02% or 8,426 shares in its portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 43,001 shares. Wade G W & reported 15,331 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. It operates through three divisions: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. It has a 30.38 P/E ratio. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment provides a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services comprising daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 11 investors sold The Ensign Group, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 0.57% less from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Fincl reported 118,946 shares stake. Macquarie, Australia-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Heartland Advsr has 0.25% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 16,853 shares. California-based Schwab Charles Investment Inc has invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). D E Shaw Com Incorporated owns 12,378 shares. Zebra Cap owns 11,851 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 71,026 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 14,991 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 29,500 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Mason Street Limited Liability owns 14,508 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York invested in 3,473 shares or 0% of the stock.

