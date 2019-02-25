The Marcus (MCS) Reaches $41.43 After 4.00% Down Move; Telemark Asset Management Has Lifted Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 53.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Telemark Asset Management Llc acquired 70,000 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Telemark Asset Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $32.57 million value, up from 130,000 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $122.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $169.41. About 1.93 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

The stock of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $41.43. About 161,291 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has risen 47.99% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q Rev $168.2M; 09/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q REV. $168.2M, EST. $158.3M; 07/03/2018 Marcus Theatres® to Host Second Annual Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival, April 11-15, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCS); 08/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference May 23; 16/05/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Brings New Amenities to 23 More Theatres, in Time for Summer Blockbuster SeasonThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.28B company. It was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $39.77 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MCS worth $51.04M less.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $73.37 million activity. $211,619 worth of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) shares were sold by MILSTEIN PHILIP L. 6,000 shares were sold by KISSINGER THOMAS F, worth $248,246. $423,876 worth of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) was sold by RODRIGUEZ ROLANDO B. OLSON BRUCE J had sold 3,600 shares worth $139,680. Marcus Gregory S also sold $3.66 million worth of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) on Monday, September 10. The insider VSS-Southern Holdings LLC sold 1.73M shares worth $68.71M.

Analysts await The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 32.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.46 per share. MCS’s profit will be $9.55 million for 33.41 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by The Marcus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Marcus Corporation (MCS) Tops Q4 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on February 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Marcus Corporation (MCS) Commences 1.5M Share Common Stock Offering by Selling Shareholder – StreetInsider.com” published on February 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Marcus Corporation (MCS) Prices 1.5M Common Stock Offering by Shareholder at $40.25/Share – StreetInsider.com” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Marcus Corp (MCS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Marcus Corporation Announces the Closing of Common Stock Offering by Selling Shareholder – Business Wire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Marcus Corp had 3 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barrington. The stock of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Benchmark.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. As of December 29, 2016, the firm operated approximately 68 movie theatres with 885 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; and owned or managed approximately 4,992 hotel and resort rooms. It has a 14.96 P/E ratio. It also operates a family entertainment center in under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of RonnieÂ’s Plaza.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold The Marcus Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 17.48 million shares or 4.26% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 25,600 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Pitcairn Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 26,939 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,180 shares stake. Geode Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 190,699 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 23,165 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 50,900 shares. North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Hsbc Public Ltd owns 30,393 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation accumulated 24,600 shares. Pnc Financial Inc holds 0% or 2,075 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 13,141 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake.

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 10,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $100.15 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG) stake by 1.00M shares and now owns 8.00M shares. New Relic Inc was reduced too.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.28 million activity. KNIGHT ROBERT M JR had sold 20,000 shares worth $3.28M. $1.28 million worth of stock was sold by Tennison Lynden L on Tuesday, August 28.

Among 10 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 8 by Seaport Global. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, October 1. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Scotia Capital to “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, September 18, the company rating was upgraded by Loop Capital. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, November 27. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, October 22. The rating was downgraded by TD Securities on Friday, October 26 to “Hold”.