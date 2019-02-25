Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Value Declined While Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Cut Holding; Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding by $603,820

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 53.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 1.71M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $369.31M, down from 3.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $254.95. About 391,644 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 59.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 4,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.77% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 3,151 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $421,000, down from 7,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $144.8. About 48,603 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 11.92% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold RNR shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.37 million shares or 0.93% more from 37.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 31,840 shares stake. Twin Management reported 3,085 shares stake. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 2,276 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macroview Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 23 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa holds 60,090 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 11,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners invested in 14,929 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 18,923 shares or 0% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh reported 11,150 shares. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership has 797,846 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 46,192 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 30,908 shares to 51,005 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 178,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.76 million activity. 810 shares valued at $103,680 were sold by Klehm Henry III on Wednesday, November 7.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $20.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.23 million shares to 11.20M shares, valued at $938.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.