THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.28% of THL Credit Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.91% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.55% of THL Credit Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.69% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has THL Credit Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit Inc. -8.62% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.44% 21.95% 9.89%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares THL Credit Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit Inc. 6.01M 69.70M 10.52 Industry Average 88.68M 243.35M 30.78

THL Credit Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for THL Credit Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score THL Credit Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.31 2.09 2.13 2.40

The potential upside of the rivals is 143.50%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, THL Credit Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of THL Credit Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) THL Credit Inc. -0.7% -7.17% -18.25% -14.73% -24.97% -21.33% Industry Average 2.56% 3.66% 6.51% 3.80% 5.69% 5.71%

For the past year THL Credit Inc. had bearish trend while THL Credit Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Dividends

$1.08 per share with a dividend yield of 14.59% is the annual dividend that THL Credit Inc. pays. On the other side, 6.96% is the dividend yield of THL Credit Inc.’s competitors.

Summary

THL Credit Inc.’s peers beat THL Credit Inc. on 8 of the 7 factors.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.