Tikvah Management Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $4.30 Million; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Raised Its Holding in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by $652,500 as Shares Declined

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 3.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.87 million, up from 118,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $157.26. About 1.63 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500.

Tikvah Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc sold 2,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,220 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.52 million, down from 28,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $802.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1633. About 3.12 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2′ sites; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Effect: HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR FIRST MISSOURI FULFILLMENT CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN ST. PETERS; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Selected One Hour Translation as Key Partner for Neural Machine Translation Based Solutions

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $623.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 30,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $11.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 26 sales for $101.33 million activity. 7,406 shares valued at $1.05M were sold by TRAVIS TRACEY THOMAS on Tuesday, November 6. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $5.84 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 11. O’HARE MICHAEL sold 27,207 shares worth $4.12M. Freda Fabrizio also sold $14.96 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, February 7. 22,788 shares were sold by MOSS SARA E, worth $3.42 million. 46,233 shares were sold by Polcer Gregory, worth $7.04 million on Tuesday, February 5.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $62.18 million activity. Jassy Andrew R also sold $2.70 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. On Wednesday, August 29 Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $8.02 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,108 shares. The insider BEZOS JEFFREY P sold 3,200 shares worth $5.31M. Another trade for 181 shares valued at $285,960 was made by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15. The insider Zapolsky David sold 1,929 shares worth $3.02 million. 437 shares were sold by Reynolds Shelley, worth $687,447.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.