Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Upped Stake in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG); Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Trimmed Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $321,640

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) by 79.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 8,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.78M, up from 11,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $111.15. About 81,252 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 49.31% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – DOES NOT EXPECT INDUSTRIAL ACTION TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMMISSIONING OF AMG MINERACAO’S FIRST LITHIUM CONCENTRATE PROCESSING PLANT; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – WILL PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES IN DUE COURSE; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike; 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of AMG 397 in Subjects With Selected RR Hematological; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c; 06/03/2018 – Mercedes-Benz Extends Its AMG Line With a Four-Door Sports Car; 15/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Startup of AMG Mineraçāo’s First Lithium Concentrate Plant; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Healey Has Been Diagnosed With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 860 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,260 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.72M, down from 8,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $368.01. About 2.79 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data; 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in new debt as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates (Video); 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 26/03/2018 – MediaConfidntial: ‘Netflix For Podcasts’ Doubtful Despite Growing Listenership; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – `one of music’s most unlikely partnerships’

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 27 insider sales for $150.25 million activity. $237,279 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by BARTON RICHARD N. Another trade for 342 shares valued at $123,120 was made by Sweeney Anne M on Thursday, February 14. Bennett Kelly sold $4.20M worth of stock or 14,000 shares. The insider HASTINGS REED sold 78,092 shares worth $20.84 million. HALEY TIMOTHY M sold $7.36 million worth of stock or 21,882 shares.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $361.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,300 shares to 73,547 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Frontier Invest Management Company reported 3,213 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Lc reported 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Firsthand Mgmt invested in 35,000 shares or 6.17% of the stock. Geller Advsr Lc holds 0.13% or 590 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc accumulated 52 shares. Guardian Lp holds 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 821 shares. Tompkins Finance owns 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 225 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 44,500 shares stake. 799 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Com. Huntington Bancorp accumulated 83,117 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh accumulated 0% or 621 shares. Fernwood Mngmt Llc has 1,337 shares. Sands Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 5.57% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sequoia Fin Advsr Lc stated it has 2,012 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Group One Trading LP invested in 1,352 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AMG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 45.26 million shares or 4.72% less from 47.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,143 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 25,294 were reported by Stoneridge Inv Prns Limited Liability Co. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 8,329 shares. 4,385 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated owns 123 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co invested in 26,586 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, First Trust LP has 0.04% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 173,575 shares. Nomura Asset Communication Limited, Japan-based fund reported 8,295 shares. Hl Serv Llc holds 0.06% or 27,729 shares in its portfolio. 4,145 were accumulated by Osborne Prtn Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Carroll Financial Associate Inc holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.03% or 16,735 shares. Franklin Res invested in 0% or 3,665 shares.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $454,213 activity. Shares for $229,395 were sold by Ryan Patrick T on Friday, November 16.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $183.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ibonds Mar 2020 Corp by 12,260 shares to 63,772 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN) by 22,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,932 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos. Inc. (NYSE:TJX).