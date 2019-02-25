Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Lowered Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $413,600; Quantitative Investment Management Has Upped Stake in Target (TGT) by $6.47 Million

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 12.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.93 million, down from 75,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 5.12 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN)

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 337.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 73,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 95,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.41M, up from 21,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 3.14M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 11,300 shares to 3,700 shares, valued at $836,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 867,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $570.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET) by 9,281 shares to 10,584 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amtrust Finl Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) by 147,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).