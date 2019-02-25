Top Image Systems Ltd. (TISA) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Contrasting side by side

Both Top Image Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:TISA) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Image Systems Ltd. 28.94M 0.53 5.90M -0.37 0.00 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Top Image Systems Ltd. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Top Image Systems Ltd. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Image Systems Ltd. -20.39% -40.8% -19.2% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Top Image Systems Ltd. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Top Image Systems Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Top Image Systems Ltd. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Image Systems Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.61% for Top Image Systems Ltd. with consensus target price of $0.86.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Top Image Systems Ltd. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 21.6% and 0% respectively. Top Image Systems Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 25.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Top Image Systems Ltd. 27.44% -9.2% -17.71% -25.47% -26.17% -30.7% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited -7.37% -13.3% 0% 0% 0% -17.53%

For the past year Top Image Systems Ltd. was more bearish than Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Summary

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited beats on 6 of the 10 factors Top Image Systems Ltd.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.