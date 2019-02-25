Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Share Price Declined While Lakeview Capital Partners Has Decreased by $327,124 Its Holding; Congress Asset Management Company Continues to Hold Position in Portland General Electric Co. (POR)

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 26.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc sold 3,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,453 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $933,000, down from 12,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $93.79. About 915,120 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 12.45% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Portland General Electric Co. (POR) by 9.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 8,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 96,279 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.39 million, up from 87,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Portland General Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 604,686 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 1.99% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.99% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 30 investors sold TSS shares while 180 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 136.26 million shares or 1.02% more from 134.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 129,355 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Sequoia Financial Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,309 shares. The Japan-based Asset One Com Ltd has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Mackenzie Fin invested in 18,312 shares. Zacks Invest Management has 70,293 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Lp holds 223,630 shares. 23,139 are owned by Cap Advisers. Chevy Chase holds 0.06% or 137,970 shares in its portfolio. Laffer Invs reported 0% stake. Pictet Asset Management accumulated 2.18 million shares. Ghp Invest Advisors Inc invested in 20,162 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs holds 76 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd has invested 0.1% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 11 shares.

More recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Research Report Identifies Stryker, Total System Services, Vista Outdoor, Plains All American Pipeline, Emerson Electric, and IZEA with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Total System Services Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: January 29, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $7.86 million activity. Shares for $787,471 were sold by Watson Patricia A on Friday, February 8. 47,812 Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares with value of $4.36M were sold by WOODS M TROY. $979,687 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares were sold by Todd Paul M. The insider GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold 11,273 shares worth $1.03M.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $152.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 6,776 shares to 9,480 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Ark Etf Tr.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Portland General Electric declares $0.3625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Some surprises as PGE winnows bids for renewable energy expansion – Portland Business Journal” published on October 10, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Why PGE (POR) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Zacks.com” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “POR or IDA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PGE unveils one-of-a-kind renewables project with partner NextEra – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,971 shares to 189,982 shares, valued at $56.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 90,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 857,364 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold POR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 81.03 million shares or 0.06% more from 80.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability accumulated 335,744 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.05% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Federated Inc Pa reported 298,841 shares stake. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp holds 230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher reported 467,673 shares. Bank Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 7,370 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 2.96M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 2,033 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) or 944,833 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 99,838 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 618,017 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 133,073 shares. 4,773 are owned by Hartford Inv Mngmt. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.05% or 45,477 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR).