Tower Bridge Advisors Cut Philip Morris Intl In (PM) Stake; Shorts at Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Lowered By 6.73%

Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) had a decrease of 6.73% in short interest. TCON’s SI was 134,400 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 6.73% from 144,100 shares previously. With 120,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)’s short sellers to cover TCON’s short positions. The SI to Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 0.93%. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.01. About 110,145 shares traded. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has declined 63.33% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TCON News: 09/04/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Previously Announced Private Placement and Appointment of Ted Wang of Puissance Cap Management to Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS REGARDING ELECTION OF TED WANG TO BOARD, BOARD APPROVED AN INCREASE IN SIZE FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCON); 15/05/2018 – Eventide Asset Management LLC Exits Tracon Pharmaceuticals; 09/05/2018 – THROMBOGENICS NV THR.BR – FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ANTI-PLGF (THR-317) IN COMBINATION WITH ANTI-VEGF (RANIBIZUMAB, LUCENTIS®) IN PATIENTS WITH DME; 23/03/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS – FINANCING LED BY PUISSANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PARTICIPATION FROM NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES, 683 CAPITAL PARTNERS, OTHERS; 23/03/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces $38.7 Million Private Placement; 09/05/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 09/05/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $8.36M; 22/03/2018 – Roche: Lucentis 0.3 mg Prefilled Syringe to Be Available in 2Q

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased Philip Morris Intl In (PM) stake by 11.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 2,790 shares as Philip Morris Intl In (PM)’s stock rose 7.45%. The Tower Bridge Advisors holds 20,865 shares with $1.70B value, down from 23,655 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl In now has $135.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.41. About 1.01 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration , and fibrotic diseases. The company has market cap of $30.17 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer.

More notable recent TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Daily Biotech Pulse: Teva Settles With FTC, Setback For Merck In Liver Cancer Trial, Sienna Biopharma Offering – Benzinga” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tracon +8.6% on positive test results – Seeking Alpha” published on December 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ Phase 2 TRAXAR trial fails to meet primary endpoints; shares down 21% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TRACON Pharmaceuticals and I-Mab Biopharma collaborates for multiple immuno-oncology programs – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TRACON Pharmaceuticals announces publication of Phase 1b results for TRC105 in combination with Inlyta in patients with advanced or metastatic RCC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: Sell – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “An Unexpected Danger Could Smoke Philip Morris Stock – Investorplace.com” published on February 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) – Q4 Earnings Preview For Philip Morris – Benzinga” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CAGNY wrapups on Coca-Cola, Altria and Constellation Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Expects Tobacco Stocks To ‘React Favorably’ To Price Increases (NYSE:MO) (NYSE:PM) – Benzinga” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability holds 38,021 shares. Visionary Asset Inc reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Provident Invest Management reported 0.35% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Park National Oh invested in 0.05% or 10,504 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 69,638 shares. Azimuth Limited Liability reported 9,098 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 509,466 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp owns 6,902 shares. Martin Currie reported 152,973 shares stake. Field Main Bancorporation has invested 0.45% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pictet Asset holds 0.15% or 845,163 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Smithfield Trust Com invested in 9,647 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Town Country Bank Dba First Bankers holds 38,286 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Asset Strategies reported 5,251 shares stake.

Tower Bridge Advisors increased Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC) stake by 2,592 shares to 148,665 valued at $11.37 billion in 2018Q3. It also upped Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 16,186 shares and now owns 307,314 shares. Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Philip Morris Intl had 6 analyst reports since September 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, December 18 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, September 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $95 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $80 target in Tuesday, January 8 report.