Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Shareholder Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Cut Position by $14.18 Million as Stock Value Declined; Boyar Asset Management Has Lowered Its Wendys Co (WEN) Position by $302,821; Shares Declined

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) by 69.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 675,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,742 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.59 million, down from 978,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 48,649 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 53.82% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 15.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 17,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 96,447 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65M, down from 114,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 110,875 shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 14.78% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 2.0 TO 2.5 PERCENT FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S: 25% OF N. AMERICAN STORES HAVE DELIVERY AT END OF 1Q; 30/04/2018 – Wendy’s Recognizes and Celebrates Top General Managers; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wendy’s; 20/04/2018 – California Today: California Today: Shabbat at a Wendy’s in Palm Desert; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES 1% NET NEW UNIT GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S ON TRACK TO REMODEL ABOUT 10% OF GLOBAL STORES THIS YR; 17/05/2018 – TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT LP SAYS NELSON PELTZ OWNS 19.82 PCT STAKE IN WENDYS CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Wendy’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.43, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WEN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 177.37 million shares or 4.86% less from 186.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 16.21 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Fund Management holds 68,928 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Pinnacle Assoc Limited accumulated 0% or 12,525 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). 116,436 are held by North Star Inv Management Corporation. Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 57,934 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability holds 1.58M shares. Hbk Lp reported 0% stake. 90 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bankshares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 241,902 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 406,319 shares. Alps reported 27,683 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). 10,634 were reported by Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since November 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $503,182 activity.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $410.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 5,315 shares to 139,292 shares, valued at $10.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Amplify Etf Tr.