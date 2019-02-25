Towerview Lifted Its Lands End New (LE) Holding; Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Cut V F (VFC) Stake By $382,509

Towerview Llc increased Lands End Inc New (LE) stake by 21.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Towerview Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Lands End Inc New (LE)’s stock declined 23.11%. The Towerview Llc holds 280,000 shares with $4.91M value, up from 230,000 last quarter. Lands End Inc New now has $574.25M valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 56,554 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 3.88% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 22/03/2018 – Tax Benefit Boosts Lands’ End’s Bottom Line; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $37.3M; 07/03/2018 Lands’ End Business Outfitters Launches Work. Life. Style. Collection Aimed at Millennials; 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at Kildeer Store; 03/05/2018 – Legendary Customer Service, Timeless Style: The Lands’ End Brand Comes to Life in Kildeer; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Retail Segment Revenue Fell 8.7% to $55.1M; 28/03/2018 – Lands’ End Announces Participation In The 4th Annual Cowen Future Of The Consumer Conference; 02/04/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Don’t Wait! Enter by Monday for the Chance to Win a Guest Spot on The Weather Channel; 01/05/2018 – Lands’ End Celebrates The 5th Anniversary of Its UPF 50 Swim Tee

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 2.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 4,113 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 15.26%. The Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 199,618 shares with $18.65M value, down from 203,731 last quarter. V F Corp now has $34.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.8. About 977,196 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017

More notable recent Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CMI, AMBA, LE – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SocGen could cut 1,500 investment banking jobs – Le Figaro – Nasdaq” published on February 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apache, AO Smith, Diamondback Energy, Maiden, Lands’ End, and Otonomy â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sanctions still biting but pressure waning ahead of Trump-Kim summit – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RedZone Resources Acquires Staking Rights Relating to the Wells Vanadium Project in British Columbia – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Another recent and important V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “Cowen Raises VF Corp Price Target Ahead Of Denim Spin-Off (NYSE:VFC) – Benzinga” on February 19, 2019.

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 3,388 shares to 108,943 valued at $14.84 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) stake by 14,523 shares and now owns 155,574 shares. Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) was raised too.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. On Monday, January 28 MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN sold $1.04 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 12,552 shares. The insider CHUGG JULIANA L bought $496,622. Shares for $2.14 million were sold by Holtz Curtis A.. 5,000 shares were bought by Carucci Richard, worth $393,250. BAILEY KEVIN sold 4,400 shares worth $404,580. Shares for $759,462 were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C.

Among 8 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VF had 11 analyst reports since September 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Friday, January 11 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Buckingham Research. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 14 by Cowen & Co. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform” on Tuesday, October 23. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 22 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, January 2 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 13 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, October 22 with “Neutral” rating.