Transmontaigne Partners LP (TLP) Position Maintained by Peak Asset Management Llc; As Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bbt Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.16 Million Its Stake

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Transmontaigne Partners LP (TLP) by 150.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 17,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.66% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 28,862 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.11M, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Transmontaigne Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $678.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.98. About 41,240 shares traded. Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) has risen 5.53% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.53% the S&P500. Some Historical TLP News: 17/04/2018 – TLP BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 78.5C FROM 77C, EST. 78.5C; 17/04/2018 – TransMontaigne Partners L.P. Announces $0.015 Increase in Quarterly Distribution; 17/04/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – DECLARED A DISTRIBUTION OF $0.785 PER UNIT FOR PERIOD FROM JANUARY 1, 2018 THROUGH MARCH 31, 2018; 22/03/2018 – TransMontaigne Partners L.P. Expects No Direct Fincl Impact From Proposed FERC Pipeline Policy Revisions; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 15/03/2018 TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO $0.77, AN 8.5% INCREASE; 09/05/2018 – Transmontaigne Partners 1Q Rev $56.4M; 15/03/2018 – Transmontaigne Partners 4Q Rev $47.6M; 16/05/2018 – TransMontaigne Group Dinner Set By MUFG Securities for May. 23; 17/04/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS $0.015 BOOST IN QTRLY DIST

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $114.81. About 2.49 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $11.46 million activity. 721 shares valued at $72,918 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, December 26. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N. $3.44 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by Parker Mary Jayne.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Bbt Capital Management Llc, which manages about $272.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 10,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $17.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).