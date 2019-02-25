TransUnion (TRU) to pay $0.08 on Mar 22, 2019; Shorts at Range Resources (RRC) Raised By 7.01%

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is expected to pay $0.08 on Mar 22, 2019. (NYSE:TRU) shareholders before Mar 6, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. TransUnion’s current price of $63.53 translates into 0.12% yield. TransUnion’s dividend has Mar 7, 2019 as record date. Feb 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. About 1.13 million shares traded. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has risen 11.12% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TRU News: 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION TO BUY CALLCREDIT FOR £1B; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION – FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $0.59 AND $0.60; 30/05/2018 – TRANSUNION – ON MAY 24, CO ENTERED A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, PROVIDING UP TO $1,800 MLN OF TERM LOAN FACILITIES; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION – FOR 2018, ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $2.37 AND $2.41; 20/04/2018 – GTCR Announces Sale of Callcredit to TransUnion; 09/05/2018 – TRANSUNION DECLARES 1Q 2018 DIV OF $0.075/SHR; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION – TO ACQUIRE CALLCREDIT IN A DEAL WHICH IS VALUED AT ABOUT $1.4 BLN AT TODAY’S EXCHANGE RATE; 20/04/2018 – TransUnion 1Q Rev $537.4M; 20/04/2018 – TransUnion 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION-QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $537 MILLION, INCREASE OF 18 PERCENT (17 PERCENT ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) COMPARED WITH FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) had an increase of 7.01% in short interest. RRC’s SI was 42.17 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 7.01% from 39.41M shares previously. With 8.56 million avg volume, 5 days are for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s short sellers to cover RRC’s short positions. The SI to Range Resources Corporation’s float is 17.37%. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 5.15 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 17.18% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Range Resources Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces 2018 Proved Reserves NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Water a growing part of business for natural gas company – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Market Tightens On OPEC Cuts – Yahoo News” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Range Resources had 5 analyst reports since September 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, January 7, the company rating was upgraded by TD Securities. On Thursday, September 20 the stock rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, September 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold Range Resources Corporation shares while 124 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 239.31 million shares or 1.82% less from 243.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 99,800 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Management owns 45,164 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity reported 0% stake. Citigroup Inc holds 236,097 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 2.93M shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Bb&T Secs Limited Co owns 71,681 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Of Vermont has 118 shares. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 22,783 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 0.01% or 3.11M shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 1,039 shares. Raymond James accumulated 90,805 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% or 415,033 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company stated it has 1.22 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Quantitative reported 200,000 shares.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $7,197 activity. Shares for $7,197 were bought by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC on Thursday, September 6.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It has a 11.09 P/E ratio. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

Among 5 analysts covering TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. TransUnion had 6 analyst reports since September 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 24. As per Monday, October 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of TRU in report on Monday, January 14 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $75 target in Thursday, September 13 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Atlantic Securities.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company has market cap of $11.82 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.S. It has a 43.75 P/E ratio. Information Services , International, and Consumer Interactive.