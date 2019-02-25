Tricadia Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Spirit Rlty Cap New (SRC) as Market Value Declined; Eqis Capital Management Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Upped by $933,616

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 43.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 3,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.08 million, up from 9,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $252.1. About 1.12M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable

Tricadia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New (SRC) by 50.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tricadia Capital Management Llc sold 479,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 474,188 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.82 million, down from 954,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tricadia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 668,462 shares traded. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has risen 1.31% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SRC News: 13/04/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Amended Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Capital; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL: NEW $250M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY 1Q REV. $165.3M, EST. $165.0M; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY SEES FY AFFO/SHR 66C TO 68C, EST. 79C; 17/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital Announces Effectiveness of SMTA REIT Form 10 Registration Statement; 13/04/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL – AMENDED REGISTRATION STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH SPIN-OFF OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF CO INTO SMTA; 21/03/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Names Michael Hughes As Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT MTA REIT – ENTERED SEPARATION AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL – MOST RECENTLY, HUGHES WAS CFO AT FELCOR LODGING TRUST

Analysts await Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 23.81% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.05 per share. SRC’s profit will be $68.63M for 12.47 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “6.0% Yield And 20% Upside From An Emerging SWAN – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Safe 6% Yield and Upside Make This Under-the-Radar Stock a Buy – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirit Was Once An ‘Ugly Duckling’ And Could Soon Become A SWAN – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2018. More interesting news about Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spirit Realty Capital’s (SRC) CEO Jackson Hsieh on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit Realty Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2017.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.59 million activity. $1.69M worth of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) was sold by Hsieh Jackson on Wednesday, November 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 30 investors sold SRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 379.64 million shares or 0.65% less from 382.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Telemus Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.23% or 33,902 shares. Md Sass Investors Service holds 183,500 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset reported 15,873 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Hartford Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 28,740 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 99,263 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.45M shares. Qci Asset holds 8,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc owns 608 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl invested 0% in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Vident Advisory Lc has invested 0.01% in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Clear Harbor Asset Limited holds 0.02% or 11,400 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 1.08 million shares.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10,955 shares to 6,396 shares, valued at $223,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,738 shares, and cut its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 333.46 million shares or 0.38% more from 332.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.39% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.41% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) stated it has 71,480 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Renaissance Inv Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 44,659 shares for 4.2% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 0.06% or 1,184 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank has invested 0.49% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Brown Advisory Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hightower Lc owns 57,079 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Hwg Holding Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 110 shares. Moreover, Rfg Advisory Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,096 shares. Highland Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 42,636 shares. Duncker Streett & Co Inc stated it has 1.87% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Strategic Ltd Liability invested in 8,155 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Llp holds 119,792 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Profund Ltd owns 16,629 shares.