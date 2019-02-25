Tricadia Capital Management Has Trimmed By $3.84 Million Its Spirit Rlty Cap New (SRC) Position; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Upped United States Steel (X) Holding By $900,000

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased United States Steel (X) stake by 78.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp acquired 30,000 shares as United States Steel (X)’s stock declined 28.01%. The Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp holds 68,047 shares with $2.07M value, up from 38,047 last quarter. United States Steel now has $4.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 7.09M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 34.63% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – ANTICIPATES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 EMPLOYEES BEGINNING THIS MONTH RELATED TO RESTART OF FACILITIES; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q EPS 10C; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Cites Trumps Plans for Steel Tariffs; 07/03/2018 – US Steel Anticipates Increased Demand for Steel in U.S. From Pending Action; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 12/03/2018 – US Steel Sees Full-Yr Ebitda $1.7B; 12/03/2018 – US Steel Sees 1Q Ebitda $250M; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Raises Annual Forecast, Citing Steel Tariffs; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS

Tricadia Capital Management Llc decreased Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New (SRC) stake by 50.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tricadia Capital Management Llc sold 479,855 shares as Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New (SRC)’s stock declined 8.88%. The Tricadia Capital Management Llc holds 474,188 shares with $3.82 million value, down from 954,043 last quarter. Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New now has $3.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 939,063 shares traded. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has risen 1.31% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SRC News: 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY SEES FY AFFO/SHR 66C TO 68C, EST. 79C; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY 1Q REV. $165.3M, EST. $165.0M; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL 1Q AFFO/SHR 22C EX-CASH SEVERANCE CHARGE; 04/05/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Second Amendment to Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Capital; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL: NEW $250M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT MTA REIT – ENTERED SEPARATION AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Amended Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Ca; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: SPIRIT REALTY FY AFFO/SHR FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 10/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital Announces Effectiveness of SMTA REIT Form 10 Registration Statement; 06/03/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Capital

Among 10 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. United States Steel had 14 analyst reports since August 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 10 by UBS. As per Thursday, January 10, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Longbow to “Neutral” on Friday, January 18. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Credit Suisse. The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, November 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) on Monday, August 27 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, January 28. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 6 report. As per Tuesday, January 22, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 2 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “US Steel Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “U.S. Steel to restart work on big EAF project in Fairfield – Birmingham Business Journal” published on February 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. Steel reopens Texas mill as industry rebounds – Dallas Business Journal” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why American Steelmakers like Nucor, U.S. Steel, Steel Dynamics, and AK Steel Rallied in January – Motley Fool” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Sierra Wireless, United States Steel, CareDx, Cedar Fair, Unitil, and Cavco Industries â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 6.04 million shares to 3.89M valued at $183.92M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 1.52 million shares and now owns 1.06 million shares. Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was reduced too.

Analysts await Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 23.81% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.05 per share. SRC’s profit will be $68.64 million for 12.28 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Union Pacific, CDW, Unum Group, LRAD, Spirit Realty Capital, and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” on January 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SRC Energy Inc. Issues Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2018 Results and Provides 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Spirit MTA REIT Announces 2018 Dividend Tax Allocation – Business Wire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Spirit Realty A ‘Swan-A-Bee?’ – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit Realty Capital Preferred A: Another Mispriced Bargain Preferred Stock From A Property REIT – 7.1% Yield And 17% Return Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Spirit Realty Capital had 3 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) earned “Underperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, December 6. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, November 15 by Bank of America. On Monday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”.