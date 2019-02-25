Trimble (TRMB) Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Stake by $587,896; Fort LP Stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TARO) Has Trimmed by $5.22 Million

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 22.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 13,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,376 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06 million, down from 61,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 768,672 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has declined 12.77% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.77% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Trimble’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa3; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500.0 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Trimble and XAPT Partner to Deliver World Class Field Service Scheduling Solution for Equipment Dealers; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C; 24/04/2018 – Hortonworks and Trimble Partner to Enhance Logistics and Transportation Industry with Data; 06/04/2018 – TRIMBLE FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TARO) by 33.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 53,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.67% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 105,795 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.40M, down from 159,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $101.77. About 70,522 shares traded or 2.68% up from the average. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) has declined 1.97% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TARO News: 28/03/2018 – JAPAN FOREIGN MINISTER TARO KONO SPEAKS IN PARLIAMENT; 13/03/2018 – JAPANESE FINANCE MINISTER TARO ASO SPEAKS IN PARLIAMENT; 13/04/2018 – Taro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – State Dept: Deputy Secretary Sullivan’s Meeting With Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono; 29/03/2018 – TOKYO — Japan will lend India up to 149.2 billion yen ($1.4 billion) for projects such as a subway in Mumbai, further boosting its aid for economic development in the South Asian country; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Former Japanese Finance Ministry official Nobuhisa Sagawa said there were no instructions from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, his wife, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, or the ministry’s top officials regarding doctoring documents related to a heavily discounted sale of state-owned land; 23/04/2018 – State Dept: Acting Secretary Sullivan’s Meeting With Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono; 17/05/2018 – TARO 4Q EPS CONT OPS $2.17; 02/04/2018 – JAPANESE FINANCE MINISTER TARO ASO SPEAKS TO REPORTERS IN TOKYO; 15/04/2018 – JAPANESE FOREIGN MINISTER TARO KONO SPEAKS IN TOKYO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold TRMB shares while 123 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 214.68 million shares or 1.80% less from 218.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 559,435 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. 41,800 are held by Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Company. Tirschwell & Loewy accumulated 188,860 shares. Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). 15,677 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc. Washington Tru Communications stated it has 0.05% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). 1.03M were reported by Thematic Partners Ltd Liability Corp. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 232,064 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.05% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 29,488 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Regions Fin has invested 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 0.19% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 277,254 shares. Caprock reported 9,648 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). 1.12 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Finance.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $850.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 11,253 shares to 14,965 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 110,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Truck Inc (NASDAQ:USAK).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $19.12 million activity. $29,153 worth of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) was sold by PAINTER ROBERT G. JOHANSSON ULF J had sold 85,000 shares worth $3.23 million. The insider BERGLUND STEVEN W sold 381,675 shares worth $14.40M. 3,151 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares with value of $135,556 were sold by SANKPAL SACHIN. $89,308 worth of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) was sold by MATTHEWS DARRYL R on Monday, November 26. $562,676 worth of stock was sold by KIRKLAND JAMES A on Monday, December 3.

