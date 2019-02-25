Trust Co Of Vermont Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake as Share Price Rose; As Honeywell Internationalinc (HON) Shares Declined, Great Lakes Advisors Cut Its Stake

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Internationalinc (HON) by 61.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 16,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,475 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.74M, down from 27,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Internationalinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $154.23. About 968,767 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 7,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 275,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.13M, down from 282,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 7.81 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – DMC’S RECOMMENDATION BASED ON AXITINIB STUDY FAILING TO DEMONSTRATE A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $7.38 million activity. $4.06M worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares were sold by Mikkilineni Krishna. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6. $1.94M worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA on Wednesday, November 21. On Wednesday, November 14 DAVIS D SCOTT sold $590,923 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 3,963 shares.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $613.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 2,879 shares to 4,321 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short Term Etfcorp Bd (VCSH) by 5,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion owns 237,568 shares. Grimes Co Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cape Ann Comml Bank reported 1,776 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtn Llc holds 2,412 shares. Waverton Invest Limited has 571,476 shares for 4.68% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 2,260 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 19,045 were accumulated by M Holding Secs. Amica Mutual holds 35,187 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Argi Investment Services Lc holds 5,281 shares. Bremer Tru Association holds 0.54% or 12,849 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company stated it has 596,857 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Liability owns 445 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 20,548 are owned by Lincluden Management Ltd. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 98,517 shares. Haverford Tru Co reported 371,877 shares.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11,497 shares to 37,683 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 15,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Legacy Ptnrs has 1.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 70,004 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Incorporated has 339,047 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Evanston Dba Evanston reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Llc has 22,213 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Visionary Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.99% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 70,324 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,441 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Centurylink Inv Mngmt reported 1.32% stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins holds 59.68 million shares. 241,837 were accumulated by Argent Trust. Gagnon Secs Lc owns 0.17% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 17,123 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr has 13,810 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.58% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Glenmede Tru Com Na owns 5.16M shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust Com has 112,115 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap invested in 166,304 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.